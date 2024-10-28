Chiefs Release 2025 Game Times

October 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced start times for all 2025 home games on Monday.

Weeknight home games for the upcoming season will again start at 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday home contests will feature a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. The majority of Sunday home games are set for a 2:05 start.

To correspond with Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, the Chiefs will host a pair of Sunday night games on May 25 and August 31. Both games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

For the second time in three seasons, Peoria will hit the road on Independence Day. The Chiefs are in action at Dozer Park on Thursday, July 3, against the South Bend Cubs. First pitch is set for 5:45 p.m. with fireworks to follow the contest.

The Chiefs will host five weekday afternoon contests over the course of the 2025 season. Education Day games are back for another season and will take place on April 29, May 7 and May 20. All three tilts begin at 11:05 a.m. Additionally, the Chiefs are home on June 25 and July 8 for 12:05 first pitches.

The entirety of the Chiefs schedule is available online at peoriachiefs.com. Fireworks shows and promotions will be announced at a later date. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public in March.

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW: Season ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now. Plans for the upcoming season start as low as $95. For corporate partners, Business Memberships are also on sale. Group outings are currently in the priority renewal phase. For more information, fans are encouraged to call (309) 680-4000.

