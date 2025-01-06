2025 Blizzard Coaching Staff Set

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially announced their 2025 Coaching Staff.

Head Coach - Corey Roberson

Coach Roberson enters his sixth year as the head coach of the Green Bay Blizzard. He is a two-time IFL Coach of the Year (2019 and 2024). Last season, the team finished with a franchise record for most wins in a season. Green Bay also hosted and won its first playoff game in over ten years. Under his leadership, the Blizzard has led the IFL in the fewest average points allowed per game twice and the fewest total points allowed twice.

Offensive Line and Defensive Line Coach - Dean Picotte

Coach Dean Picotte will be in his sixth year as a member of the Blizzard coaching staff. Picotte brings nearly 30 years of football experience to the Blizzard, including time coaching or playing the indoor and outdoor games. Picotte is a seven-year veteran of both the Arena Football League (AFL) and the Indoor Football League. In the offseason, Picotte also serves as the Offensive Line Coach for the College Gridiron Showcase.

Offensive Coordinator - Matt Behrendt

Coach Matt Behrendt is leading the Blizzard offense for the fourth straight year. Behrendt returned to Green Bay as a coach after leading the team as a Quarterback in 2016 and 2017. He had a decorated collegiate career at UW-Whitewater, where he led the Warhawks to the 2013 and 2014 NCAA Division III National Championships and was honored with several awards, including WIAC Offensive Player of the Year (2014).

Defensive Backs Coach - Jon Tate

Coach Jon Tate will be in his second year as Defensive Backs coach. Last season, Green Bay's defense allowed the fewest passing yards in the IFL. Before joining the Blizzard, Coach Tate won a National Championship as wide receiver's coach at Liberty Prep in 2021.

Wide Receiver Coach - Marquel Willis

Although this is Coach Willis' first season as a Green Bay Blizzard coach, he spent six years playing for the team. In his final season with the team, he achieved second-team All-IFL honors and was named team MVP. In the 2017 season, Willis finished sixth in the IFL in receptions, second in receiving yards, and second in receiving touchdowns. Now, he reunites with former teammate Matt Behrendt to coach Blizzard receivers.

Pass Rush Specialist - Phillip Merling

Phillip Merling is a former NFL defensive end who played for the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers. After a standout collegiate career at Clemson University, where he earned All-ACC honors, Merling was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. His coaching experience includes Clemson University (student assistant), Fork Union Military Academy Post Grad Football (Coach), and University of Louisiana Monroe (Defensive Analyst).

