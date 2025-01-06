Barnstormers Sign Grand View Alum

January 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver DaMon Street to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Street (6-3, 330, Wheaton College) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Street began his career at the University of Dubuque where he spent two seasons. In his time with the Spartans, Street appeared in 11 games where he tallied 18 receptions for 461 yards and four touchdowns. Street then transferred to Grand View University for his final two collegiate seasons. While with the Vikings, Street appeared in 26 games tallying 92 receptions for 1,701 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"DaMon starred down the street at Grand View where he made a name for himself on some great Viking teams as a big play threat down the field," said Coach Mogensen. "We are looking to use that big play potential to help us push the ball down the field in the IFL."

Street will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

