IFL Now Accepting Internship Applications for 2025 Season

January 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League (IFL) is now accepting internship applications for the 2025 season.

As the largest and most prominent indoor football league in the nation, and the only one with a national footprint, the IFL is home to 14 teams with plans for future expansion.

This internship program offers students and young professionals a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience and valuable industry knowledge. Under the guidance of seasoned professionals, interns will dive into the fast-paced, exciting world of Indoor Football.

2025 Internship Opportunities:

Social Media

Video & Editing

Graphic Design

Sports Journalism

We're looking for candidates with a strong work ethic, passion for sports, and a drive to grow in the sports industry.

Ready to kickstart your career in sports? Apply now at https://bit.ly/4aJhBos or email kayley@goifl.com.

