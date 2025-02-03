2025-2026 Full Season Tickets Now on Sale

Full season tickets (FST) for the 2025-2026 season are officially on sale as of Monday, February 3. Half season tickets (HST) will go on sale Monday, March 3. The renewal and purchase process occurs exclusively through the Dawgs front office. We are happy to help during office hours or any home game at our Guest Services counter located by Gate 8 once tickets go on sale.

How To Renew Your FST or Upgrade from HST:

The front office must receive an order form - (1) You may print out this form and email or deliver it to the front office or (2) You may complete this digital form online. It is important to know that nothing is guaranteed until our staff confirms your account after reviewing your form/requests.

Once your form is received, our ticketing staff will confirm your total amount due and either collect payment or set up your payment plan

A minimum non-refundable deposit of $100 per account will be required to save your seats and any add-ons you may have (Parking passes and/or Club 611 passes.)

To guarantee your seats and add-ons, we must receive your order form and deposit by Friday, May 23. If we do not receive these items by the deadline, your seats will become available to the public and your add-ons will be released.

If you did not have FST or HST in the 2024-2025 season, we recommend contacting our ticketing staff (listed at the bottom of the page) for assistance in starting this process and reviewing available seats.

If You're Paying in Full:

You may receive a 5% discount off your ticket amount when paid in full during the month of February. You must pay with cash or check in a single payment before Friday, February 28 to receive this discount. Checks should be made out to Breakaway Sports and Entertainment, LLC.

$100 of your payment will be deemed a non-refundable deposit should you need a refund in the future.

If You're Setting Up a Payment Plan:

You must put a card on file to set up automatic withdrawals.

Payment plans will begin February 15 and conclude October 15. Your account must be paid in full by October 15 to receive your tickets.

Payments are deducted on the 15th of each month unless otherwise requested.

You will be asked to sign a digital credit card authorization form to allow us to keep your card information on file. You may request that we remove your card or change your card at any time.

