SPHL Announces Suspension

February 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Mac Jansen

Roanoke's Mac Jansen has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized slew-footing infraction in Game 182, Roanoke at Macon, played on Sunday, February 2.

Jansen will miss Roanoke's game against Huntsville on Thursday.

