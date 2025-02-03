SPHL Announces Suspension
February 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspension:
Roanoke's Mac Jansen
Roanoke's Mac Jansen has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized slew-footing infraction in Game 182, Roanoke at Macon, played on Sunday, February 2.
Jansen will miss Roanoke's game against Huntsville on Thursday.
