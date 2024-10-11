2024 WNBA Finals Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Postgame Notes

MINNESOTA LYNX 95 (1-0), NEW YORK LIBERTY 93 (0-1)

FINALS GAME #1, PLAYOFF AWAY GAME #3

BARCLAYS CENTER, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Williams - 23 Smith - 9 Williams - 5

New York Liberty Jones - 24 Jones - 10 Three Way Tie - 4

Lynx Notes

Courtney Williams led the Lynx to victory tonight scoring 23 points on 9-of-18 from the field, adding five rebounds and five assists. This marks the second 20+ point game of this postseason and sixth of her career (MR: Oct. 4, 2024 vs. Connecticut).

Williams is the second player in Lynx playoff history to record 20+ points/5+ assists/5+ rebounds in back-to-back games, joining Maya Moore in the feat (2016).

Kayla McBride ended the game with a postseason-high 22 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal. This is her fifth career postseason game with 20+ points and the second of the 2024 postseason (MR: Sept. 22, 2024 vs. Phoenix).

Napheesa Collier recorded 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and six blocks in 43:13 minutes. This marks her sixth 20+ point/5+ rebound game of this playoff season and 10th of her postseason career (MR: Oct. 8, 2024 vs. Connecticut).

Following tonight's victory, Collier became the first player in WNBA postseason history to recorded 20+ points/3+ steals/5+ blocks.

Alanna Smith scored nine points, a postseason-high nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks. With seven of her nine rebounds coming in the first half, she also achieves a postseason-high for rebounds in a single half, surpassing her previous high of six.

Team Notes

Scoring 11 points in the final five minutes, the Lynx surpassed their previous high of points scored in a single overtime (5; Sept. 20, 2012 vs. Seattle).

Coming back from an 18-point deficit, Minnesota tied for the largest comeback in WNBA Finals history (Liberty vs. Comets, 1999).

This is the first time in Lynx playoff history the team has recorded 8+ steals/9+ blocks in a single postseason game.

In keeping New York to 37.8% (34-of-90) from the field, the Lynx now move to 181-11 all-time since 2011 when keeping their opponent shooting 40.0% or lower. Minnesota is now 3-0 in such games in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs.

Next Game

The Lynx will take on the New York Liberty for Finals Game 2 on Sunday, October 13 at the Barclays Center. Tip is slated for 2:00 p.m. CT and the game will air nationally on ABC and heard on KFAN+ (96.7 FM) and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

