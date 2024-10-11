2024 Player Review: Caitlin Clark

October 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Height: 6-0

Position: Guard

Age: 22

Years Pro: 1

College: Iowa

Drafted: By Indiana, first round, 2024 WNBA Draft (1st overall)

Overview: Caitlin Clark solidified one of the greatest rookie seasons in WNBA history in 2024. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft was Indiana's second consecutive WNBA and Associated Press Rookie of the Year joining Aliyah Boston from the 2023 season. Clark became only the third rookie in franchise history to start an All-Star Game, joining Tamika Catchings (2002) and Boston (2023). Clark tied the second most assists recorded in a WNBA All-Star Game with a game-high 10 assists, five of which came from the second quarter alone, along with four points and two steals. Clark set the WNBA and franchise record for most assists in a regular season, set the WNBA and franchise record for most 3-point field goals made by a rookie and also owns the WNBA rookie record for most points scored in a regular season. Throughout her record-setting season, Clark became the sixth player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles in the same regular season and led the WNBA in assists per game. In 2024, Clark was a 4-time WNBA Rookie of the Month, 3-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and was WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August. Clark led all rookies in points per game, assists per game, minutes per game, field goals made, 3-point field goals made, and free throws made.

Notable Performances

June 7: In a win against the Washington Mystics, Clark finished with 30 points, which included seven made 3-point field goals, the most made 3-point field goals by a rookie in Fever franchise history.

July 6: Clark became the first player in franchise history and the only rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double as Indiana defeated the New York Liberty with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

July 10: Also against the Washington Mystics, Clark became the first player in the NBA or WNBA since the 1973-74 season to record at least 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five made 3-point field goals and three steals.

July 17: Against the Dallas Wings, Clark set a WNBA record for the most assists recorded in a game with 19 assists. Clark also set the Fever franchise record for the most assists recorded by a player in a regular season in this game.

September 1: Against the Dallas Wings, Clark scored 28 points to secure the highest scoring season by a rookie in franchise history.

September 15: In the final home regular season game of the season, Clark scored a career-high 35 points on 10-of-22 shooting to set the WNBA rookie scoring record with 761 career points.

