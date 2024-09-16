2024 Trash Pandas Hitter of the Year Will Become 36th Trash Panda "Launched to the League"

MADISON, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels have selected the contract of Outfielder Gustavo Campero, the 2024 Trash Pandas Hitter of the Year.

In 93 games with the Trash Pandas this season, Campero finished with a .279 average with 14 home runs and 45 RBI to go along with 29 stolen bases.

Campero ranks third in Trash Pandas single-season history in stolen bases and ranks tied for second with four triples. The outfielder also set a single season record with 20 hit by pitches.

The 26 year-old from Lorica, Columbia previously played in eight combined games for the Trash Pandas from 2022-2023.

In July of 2024, Campero was recognized as the Southern League Player of the Month. On August 16, Campero was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake where he has since played in 14 games and compiled a .280 average with two RBI and four stolen bases.

Campero would become the 36th former Trash Pandas player to do so and eighth during the 2024 season.

