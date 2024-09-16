Sparks Earns Southern League Player of the Week

September 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Lamar Sparks

(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Lamar Sparks was named the Southern League Player of the Week, marking the third consecutive week a Biloxi Shuckers' player has won the award. It is the first Player of the Week Award Sparks has earned in Minor League Baseball.

During the Shuckers' five-game series against the Mississippi Braves, Sparks went 7-for-15 (.467) with a double, 2 home runs and 4 RBI. Sparks also recorded a two-home run game in the regular season finale on Sunday, his first multi-homer game since September 2, 2023, at the Tennessee Smokies as a member of the Shuckers.

In the second half (since June 25), Sparks is among the Southern League leaders in RBI (T-2nd, 37), OPS (3 rd, .858), average (4th, .308) and home runs (8 th, 8). With two home runs on Sunday, Sparks recorded 10 home runs in a season for the first time in affiliated Minor League Baseball and for the first time since 2022 with the Missoula Paddleheads of the independent Pioneer League.

The Shuckers will return to action on Tuesday, September 17, with game one of the Southern League Division Series against the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

