Trio of Trash Pandas Headed to Triple-A Salt Lake

September 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have transferred right-handed pitcher Brett Kerry, left-handed pitcher Houston Harding and outfielder Orlando Martinez to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

All three players have played for Triple-A Salt Lake in the past.

Additionally, catcher Ronaldo Flores has been reinstated from the development list and unconditionally released.

Kerry began his season with the Trash Pandas and after two appearances, he was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on April 19.

While there, Kerry appeared in 14 games and made 13 starts, compiling a 3-2 record and a 5.68 ERA. Kerry was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week on May 12.

Kerry was then assigned back to the Trash Pandas where he appeared in 10 more games. In total for the Trash Pandas, Kerry finished with a 2-3 record and 2.73 ERA.

Harding began his season on the Trash Pandas injured list before he was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 1.

The lefty made five appearances and four starts before being sent back to Rocket City for two games where he was then sent to High-A Tri-City. In 10 appearances and eight starts, Harding finished with a 4-2 record and a 0.98 ERA.

Harding rejoined the Trash Pandas on August 31 where he made three more appearances and a start.

Martinez began the season on a rehab assignment with the ACL Angels before joining the Trash Pandas on May 29 where he's spent the season. In 77 games, Martinez compiled a .263 average with five home runs and 36 RBI.

The outfielder has played for the Trash Pandas in each of the past four seasons and rejoins Triple-A Salt Lake where he's appeared in a combined 109 games from 2022-2023.

Flores made one start for the Trash Pandas as a designated hitter on September 7 vs. Biloxi where he went 1-for-4. The catcher was then placed on the development list on September 9.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - September 16, 2024

RHP Brett Kerry transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake from the Rocket City Trash Pandas

LHP Houston Harding transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake from the Rocket City Trash Pandas

OF Orlando Martinez transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake from the Rocket City Trash Pandas

C Ronaldo Flores reinstated from the development list and unconditionally released

