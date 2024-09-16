George Klassen Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

September 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are excited to announce that right-handed pitcher George Klassen has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 9-15.

In his start on the road against the Chattanooga Lookouts on September 14, Klassen fired six no-hit innings as he struck out a career-high 12 batters.

The first-year professional matched his career-high in innings pitched and recorded the second-most strikeouts for a Trash Pandas starter in a game this season only behind Brett Kerry's 14 on August 29.

It was the second time Klassen hit double-digits on the strikeout column, also doing so on August 3 as he struck out 10 in one game with Single-A Inland Empire.

Rocket City won the game 8-0, earning Klassen his second victory since joining the Trash Pandas.

This marks the first time a Trash Pandas pitcher has been named Pitcher of the Week during the 2024 season as Klassen is the first winner since Kerry on September 18, 2022. It's the 11th time a Rocket City pitcher has won the award as Klassen is the seventh hurler to win the honor.

The Los Angeles Angels acquired Klassen via trade with the Philadelphia Phillies alongside left-handed pitcher and current big leaguer Samuel Aldegheri for closer Carlos Estévez.

Klassen has made seven starts for the Trash Pandas and holds a 2-3 record with a 5.65 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 28.2 innings pitched.

Rocket City's next home game will be April 4, 2025 when they open the season at home against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Details on that event and more will be made in the coming months. Be sure to follow the Trash Pandas on social media or go to TrashPandasBaseball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.