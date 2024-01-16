2024 Tacoma Rainiers Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

January 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - With the earliest opening day in Tacoma Rainiers/Cheney Stadium history set for Friday, March 29 (vs. Oklahoma City, 7:05 PT), single-game tickets for that day and all 75 Rainiers home games for the upcoming Pacific Coast League season are now on sale at TacomaRainiers.com.

In 2024, the franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary season as the top affiliate of the Seattle Mariners; the modern Rainiers brand was introduced prior to 1995 when Seattle and Tacoma united. (Commemorative logos attached.)

The Triple-A affiliates of the L.A. Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, L.A. Angels, Oakland A's, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers will visit Cheney Stadium in 2024. The Rainiers have also announced the R House Events schedule, featuring the following specialty nights...

Throwback Weekend, April 27-28 (vs. El Paso): On Saturday, the club will pay homage to 30 years of Rainiers-Mariners affiliation by sporting "Northwest Green"-trimmed 1990s throwback uniforms, with a matching R Logo adjustable cap giveaway at the gates (first 1,000 fans, 6:05 PT first pitch).

Sunday will turn back the clock another decade, with the return of green and gold Tacoma Tigers throwbacks (1980-94) on the field, with another matching cap giveaway for the first 1,000 fans (1:35 PT first pitch). Sunday's game-worn player jerseys will be available for bid via silent auction on the concourse during the game, with proceeds benefitting area Little League organizations.

R Pride Night, Monday, July 1 (vs. Salt Lake, 7:05 PT): Baseball for all. Celebrate the beginning of Pierce County's Pride Month at Cheney Stadium (special ticket packages include Rainiers-branded pride t-shirt).

Independence Day Eve Fireworks Extravaganza, Wednesday, July 3 (vs. Salt Lake, 6:05 PT): Tacoma's top summer tradition means a sold out Cheney Stadium and the longest and loudest fireworks show in the area, post-game. Do not hesitate or wait to purchase tickets for the season's biggest night!

Aces In The Outfield presented by Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, Sunday, July 21 (vs. Reno, 1:35 PT): One of baseball's most unique interactive promotions is back. Four suits are mowed into the outfield; based on the card you draw at the gates, play along with the action taking place in each suit to win big! Prizes can be won throughout the game. Snag a pack of playing cards at the gate too, courtesy of Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel.

Color Cheney Crimson presented by WSU Alumni Association, Saturday, August 3 (vs. Salt Lake, 6:05 PT: #GoCougs. Cheney becomes the Palouse for one night, as we pay homage to all things Washington State. The Rainiers will sport WSU crimson jerseys on the field, available for fans to bid on in a silent auction during the game.

Pink At The Park presented by Carol Milgard Breast Center, Sunday, August 18 (vs. Sugar Land, 1:35 PT): Annually one of R most inspiring days of the season, we'll raise funds for breast cancer research through a game-worn pink jersey silent auction, and have the survivor lap in the seating bowl during the game. All jersey auction proceeds benefit the Carol Milgard Breast Center.

Paint The Park Purple, Friday, August 23 (vs. Sacramento, 7:05 PT): #GoDawgs. Perhaps R biggest celebration of U-Dub yet, as we salute all things University of Washington. Game-worn purple jerseys will be available for bid in a silent auction during the game, with proceeds benefiting the UW-Tacoma Scholarship Fund.

K9 Innings, Sunday, September 8 (vs. Albuquerque, 1:35 PT): More dogs, but not the purple ones. The only game all season where you'll be able to enjoy the game with your well-mannered furry friend. Specialty ticket packages include admission and a dog-friendly gift. Check back to TacomaRainiers.com.

For numerous weekly specials - including Thirsty ThursdaysTM presented by Michelob Ultra - please visit the schedule calendar on R website.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.