Round Rock Express Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

January 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The wait to get your hands on Round Rock Express single-game tickets is over! Fans can now purchase single-game tickets at RRExpress.com. The Express open the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. at Dell Diamond.

Tickets to watch the next group of World Series Champions start as low as $10. The table below shows when each team in the Pacific Coast League will make a trip to Dell Diamond.

Opponent Major League Affiliate Dates

Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies August 13-18

El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres May 28 - June 2

June 25-30

Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics May 7-12

Oklahoma City Baseball Club Los Angeles Dodgers April 9-14

July 19-21

August 27 - September 1

Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks May 14-19

Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants September 10-15

Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels April 23-28

Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros March 29-31

July 1-3

July 30-August 4

Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners June 11-16

Fans can also now purchase the Express Pick 6 Voucher Pack. The membership program enables fans to redeem six vouchers across Express 2024 regular season home games at Dell Diamond. All 2024 Express regular season home games are eligible for redemption with the Pick 6 Voucher Pack. A limited number of Pick 6 Packs are available.

Round Rock's full lineup of giveaways, theme nights and nightly promotions will be revealed at a later date.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.