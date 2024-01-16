Russ Langer Named 2023 Nevada Sportscaster of the Year; Becomes a 12-Time Recipient of the Nevada Award

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today in conjunction with Dave Goren, Executive Director of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA), that play-by-play broadcaster Russ Langer was named the 2023 Nevada Sportscaster of the Year. It marks the 12th overall time that he has received this award in the state of Nevada (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023). Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal was named the 2023 Nevada Sportswriter of the Year, for the eighth time.

It also marks the fourth Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators broadcaster to win the award. Langer joins the late Bob Blum, Ken Korach (Oakland Athletics) and Tim Neverett (Los Angeles Dodgers) as past recipients.

The award also marks the 13th time overall in his career that he has been honored. He won the same honor in 1999 in the state of New Mexico, as the play-by-play voice of the Pacific Coast League's Albuquerque Dukes. The awards are determined by a poll of state sportswriters and sportscasters.

"I feel greatly honored to be recognized by my peers with this prestigious award," Russ Langer said. "I'm exceedingly grateful to the NSMA, the voters for their support, and to the many individuals who have helped to fuel my passion, especially my wife and son and our outstanding fan base."

The NSMA will honor its award winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization's 64th awards weekend and national convention, to be held this summer in North Carolina. Sportscasters Joe Buck and Andrea Kremer, and sportswriter Jayson Stark were voted into the National Sports Media Association's Hall of Fame. Buck, Kremer and Stark will be joined by posthumous selections Tim McCarver and Roger Kahn.

Kevin Harlan of CBS, Westwood One, and Turner was voted the 2023 National Sportscaster of the Year, while ESPN's Jeff Passan was voted the 2023 National Sportswriter of the Year. It's Harlan's third National win, Passan's second.

Langer completed his 36th year overall in the business in 2023 and 23rd campaign calling the play-by-play for the Aviators. Las Vegas Triple-A professional baseball is broadcast on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM. In 2023, Langer also completed his 12th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network.

3,000TH Broadcast in the Silver State: The sixth game of the 2023 Aviators campaign on April 6 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers marked Langer's 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise.

Langer's inaugural season in Las Vegas was in 2000, the final year the franchise was known as the Stars. Prior to arriving in Las Vegas, Langer called PCL games for the Albuquerque Dukes (1996-99) and Phoenix Firebirds (1992-95).

He began his broadcasting career with Single-A Springfield Cardinals in 1987 and 1989, sandwiched around a year in Vero Beach (1988). He moved up the ranks to Double-A, calling games for the Midland Angels in 1990 and '91 before advancing to Triple-A Phoenix.

Langer realized his longtime goal of broadcasting Major League baseball when he worked a total of 30 Montreal Expos games during the 2003 and 2004 seasons, followed by nine games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2006. He has also broadcast selected spring training games for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2006-08), Toronto Blue Jays (2009-10) and Chicago White Sox (2012-20).

Langer's other honors include: 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues; broadcast the 1995 and 2016 Triple-A All-Star Game; 2002 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com.

The Aviators will open their 41st season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the 2023 National League Champions Arizona Diamondbacks, on Friday, March 29 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators recorded back-to-back seasons of 500,000+ in home attendance in 2023. In 74 dates, Las Vegas total was 506,047 for an average of 6,838 with 17 sellouts. In four seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark (2019, 2021-23), the Aviators have recorded 81 sellouts.

