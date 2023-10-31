2024 Sea Dogs Tickets Go on Sale Saturday

October 31, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Single-game tickets for the Portland Sea Dogs' 2024 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 4th at 9:00 AM at the Hadlock Field ticket office. Phone and online orders will begin at 10:00 AM.

The annual Hadlock Field Yard Sale will also take place on Saturday starting at 9:00 AM. The yard sale features autographed items, merchandise, signage, bobbleheads, publications, and much more.

All fans who purchase tickets on November 4th at the Hadlock Field Ticket Office will receive a 20% off coupon for the Sea Dogs Souvenir Store good for Saturday only, excluding yard sale items and gift cards.

Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided in the morning and Slugger will be on hand to greet fans.

Advance ticket prices remain the same as last season.

The 2024 schedule once again promises to be filled with many fun and exciting promotions. Five fireworks shows are scheduled: May 24th, June 21st, July 3rd, July 19th, and August 9th. Among the theme nights returning are Star Wars (August 3rd) and Marvel Defenders of the Diamond (July 20th). Our unique fan appreciation game with players emerging from a cornfield will occur on Saturday, September 14th. The popular alternate identity games will also return including the Maine Clambakes (May 11th), Maine Whoopie Pies (June 7th), Maine Red Snappers (July 1st), Maine Bean Suppahs (August 10th), and a new identity to be unveiled later (August 23rd). Promotional dates will be added throughout the off-season. A complete list of confirmed promotions will be available at www.seadogs.com.

Season Tickets for the 2024 season are currently on sale. Season Tickets range in price from $414.00 to $552.00 per seat. Several 5, 10, and 20 Game Ticket Packages are also available. The Sea Dogs are currently taking reservations for Sky Boxes, Picnics, Birthday Parties, and other group outings.

The ticket office will be open from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 4th.

The 2024 season will be the Sea Dogs' 31st season in Portland and 22nd as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 31, 2023

2024 Sea Dogs Tickets Go on Sale Saturday - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.