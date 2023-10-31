Fightin Phils to Host Toys for Tots Sunday, November 5

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils and Classic Harley-Davidson are excited to partner for a Toys for Tots event at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, November 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be the 17th annual Eastern PA Toy Run. Proceeds from the event will benefit the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program and The Children's Home of Reading.

The event is open for everyone to attend and make a donation of a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation that will be used to purchase additional toys. Everyone who donates a toy will receive a FREE Berks Hot Dog and hot chocolate.

For those interested in participating in the caravan from Classic Harley-Davidson to FirstEnergy Stadium, staging will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Classic Harley is located at 983 James Drive, Leesport, PA 19533. Those who wish to participate in the caravan should also bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation. Additionally, all motorcycles and vehicles are welcome to participate in the caravan.

Santa will lead the caravan and it will begin to make its way to America's Classic Ballpark at 11:30 a.m. and will be police-escorted. After arriving at FirstEnergy Stadium, those who participate by bringing a new, unwrapped toy, will receive a FREE Berks Hot Dog and hot chocolate.

Once at the stadium, join us in the Tompkins Plaza where Justin and Glenn will perform live music on the Berks Commercial Roofing Stage. Additionally, the Grand Slam Grill and Yuengling Tap Room will be open, and the Brentwood Industries Team Store will be open for holiday shopping with 20% off. After leading the parade, Santa Claus will remain at FirstEnergy Stadium to greet children of all ages.

Help us make this the most successful Toys for Tots in 17 years. We hope to see you at America's Classic Ballpark on Sunday, November 5.

