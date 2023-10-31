Altoona Curve Mascot to be Recognized by the Mascot Hall of Fame

CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve mascot LOCO has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards for his popular skit, "The Sugar Rush," it was announced on Monday by the Mascot Hall of Fame. This is LOCO's first nomination as he will be up against seven other Minor League Mascots for the award.

Fans who attended games at Peoples Natural Gas Field in 2023 have fallen in love with LOCO's most requested skit. "The Sugar Rush" is the hardest 45 seconds in professional baseball and is something you cannot see at any other ballpark! You can experience The Sugar Rush HERE.

The Mascot Hall of Fame was founded in 2005 and recognizes the work of all North American sports mascots. 2023 marks the second year of its awards program, which allows mascots to be nominated in one of seven different categories based off their work over the past 12 months. The winner is 100% based on a public vote, with ballots able to be submitted daily for each category and level.

Voting opens on Wednesday, November 1 and will run for a total of 21 days. The winners will be announced on Friday, December 1. You can access the ballot through the Altoona Curve social media pages or the Mascot Hall of Fame Website.

LOCO has been the Curve's beloved mascot since 2015 and brings thousands of laughs and smiles to every Curve game!

