2024 PSM Baseball Classic Schedule Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field, the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, will host six high school baseball games, featuring 12 local teams, this May as part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic. Matchups will feature rival teams from around Northeast Indiana. See below. The action will take place while the TinCaps are playing on the road.

"Parkview Sports Medicine is proud to partner with the TinCaps to continue supporting our area schools and offer the student-athletes an opportunity to compete at a world-class facility like Parkview Field," said Candice Dunkin, Director of Sports Medicine at Parkview Health.

Thanks to Parkview Sports Medicine's sponsorship, the games are taking place at no cost to the participating schools. As in the past, the student-athletes will receive professional treatment at Parkview Field, like having their headshots displayed on the video board. Competing teams also will receive a commemorative PSM Baseball Classic patch.

"Parkview Field is more than TinCaps baseball," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "The ballpark hosts special events year-round and we appreciate Parkview Sports Medicine for helping us make the PSM Baseball Classic an annual staple for our community. Northeast Indiana's high school baseball talent has never been better and we're happy to help put a spotlight on these phenomenal student-athletes, coaches, and schools. And who knows when we may see some of these kids back here on their way to the big leagues in Minor League Baseball playing for or against the 'Caps."

Several PSM Baseball Classic alumni have gone on to play professionally, including Heritage's Andrew Saalfrank, who went on to pitch in the World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year.

Tickets ($7) to all games can be purchased through TinCaps.com. (All fans require a ticket except for kids under 2.) A limited number of Luxury Suites are also available at a special price of $160 for the night, including 20 tickets. Contact Parkview Field Special Events Manager Holly Raney for more information at 260-407-2820 or raney@tincaps.com.

Parkview Sports Medicine is the largest sports medicine program in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, serving 30 high schools, not to mention five colleges, plus club sports. Learn more at ParkviewSportsMedicine.com.

In the meantime, the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) begin their season on April 5 at Great Lakes, with Opening Day at Parkview Field set for Tuesday, April 9 (6:35 p.m.) against the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. Tickets to all games are on sale through TinCaps.com, and also at 260-482-6400 and the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

2024 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic Schedule

Thursday, May 2: New Haven vs. Woodlan (4:30 p.m.)

Thursday, May 2: Northrop vs. North Side (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 7: Wayne vs. South Side (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 7: Snider vs. Blackhawk Christian (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 9: Columbia City vs. Leo (4:30 p.m.)

Thursday, May 9: Carroll vs. Homestead (7 p.m.)

