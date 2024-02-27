Timber Rattlers Welcome Home Banquet Set for Thursday, April 4

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The 2024 Fox Communities Credit Union Welcome Home Banquet is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 to officially welcome Wisconsin Timber Rattlers players and fans to the start of the season. Tickets for the event are available now at this link.

Gates to the stadium open at 5:30pm with the event scheduled to be held in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club. There will be a social hour, autographs, dinner, and a program featuring a Q & A session with the 2024 team and Cam Castro, Milwaukee Brewers Vice President - Player Development.

Castro has been a member of the Brewers organization since 2019 when he was the pitching coach of the Carolina Mudcats. Castro spent time at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in 2020 when the Timber Rattlers hosted the Milwaukee Brewers Alternate Training Site as Milwaukee's Minor League Pitching Coordinator. Milwaukee promoted Castro to his current position in July of 2022.

The social hour is scheduled from 5:30pm to 6:30pm with players from the 2024 Timber Rattlers available for an autograph session from 5:30pm to 6:15pm. Dinner will be served at 6:30pm.

Dinner includes a salad, old fashioned chicken breast, garlic beurre noisette beef chateau with cheddar & chive mashed potatoes, and roasted beans and carrots. Dessert is a rum-soaked pound cake with caramel apples, and whipped cream. There is also a children's option of fruit cup, chicken tenders, and fries available to those aged twelve and younger.

Tickets for the 2024 Welcome Home Banquet are $35 per person. The children's ticket is $17. Contact the Ticket Office at (920) 733-4152 between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday through Friday with questions or to order. Tickets are also available at this link. Space is limited for the event and fans are urged to make their reservations as soon as possible.

Last year marked the return of the Welcome Home Banquet after not being held from 2020 through 2022. The tradition of a banquet to welcome Appleton Professional Baseball Teams to town started on May 9, 1940 when the Conway Hotel held a luncheon for the Appleton Papermakers and Green Bay Bluejays before the Wisconsin State League season opened at Spencer Street Stadium, the ballpark that would be renamed Goodland Field a few years later.

Since 1940, the Welcome Home Banquet has been held at the Elks Lodge, the Darboy Club, Monarch Gardens, Paper Valley Hotel, Tornado's, and Liberty Hall. The Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium started hosting the event in 2014.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

