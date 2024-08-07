2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada Books Semi-Final Berth

Hosts Canada won its second straight game at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after a 5-1 victory over Slovakia. Liam Kilfoil of the Halifax Mooseheads picked up his second assist of the tournament in the win.

Day 2 results (Aug. 6, 2024)

Czechia 7-3 Germany

USA 3-1 Finland

Sweden 12-1 Switzerland

Canada 5-1 Slovakia

About today

Canada secured its berth in the semi-finals after they beat Slovakia 5-1 to record their second straight win. Vancouver's Cameron Schmidt and Kitchener's Luca Romano each scored twice while Chicoutimi's Émile Guité had a goal and an assist. Baie-Comeau's Lucas Beckman stopped 27 shots in goal.

Vit Zahejsky - the second overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by Kamloops - scored in Czechia's 7-3 win over Germany that secured their spot in the semi-finals. Peterborough prospect Adam Novotny had two assists and now has four points (1G, 3A) in two games while Seattle prospect Matej Pekar added a helper.

Saskatoon prospect David Lewandoski scored Germany's third goal in defeat.

After their overtime win over Slovakia Monday, Sweden won their second straight after an emphatic 12-1 victory over Switzerland as they too advanced to the semi-finals. Ottawa prospect Filip Ekberg, who scored twice yesterday that included the overtime winner, registered an assist in the win.

Earlier in the day, Edmonton's Blake Fiddler and the Soo's Travis Hayes helped the USA beat Finland 3-1.

Day 3 schedule (Aug. 7, 2024):

Czechia vs. Finland - 2pm ET / 11am PT

Germany vs. USA - 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT

Slovakia vs. Switzerland - 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Canada vs. Sweden - 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT

Canadian scoring leaders

Name Points CHL club

Émile Guité 5 Chicoutimi

Gavin McKenna 5 Medicine Hat

Cole Reschny 5 Victoria

Matthew Schaefer 4 Erie

Alex Huang 4 Chicoutimi

Where to watch:

All of Canada's games can be seen live on TSN.

