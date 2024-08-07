Éric Chouinard Named Vice-President, Hockey Operations

August 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League is proud to announce the appointment of Éric Chouinard as Vice-President, Hockey Operations.

As a player, Éric played for the Québec Remparts from 1997 to 2000, and played over 800 professional games in the National Hockey League, the American Hockey League and in Europe, mainly in Germany and France.

He joined the QMJHL in 2018 and has since held the position of Director of Player Safety. As Vice-President, Hockey Operations, he will also continue to act as the circuit's "prefect of discipline". He will also be responsible of the referees, which will stay under the direction of Richard Trottier.

The 44-year-old will be the point of contact with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the 18 QMJHL clubs, and will ensure the smooth running of all parties involved. He will provide support so that everyone can perform to the best of their abilities.

For his part, Assistant Commissioner Martin Lavallée, in addition to his current duties, will now be in charge of the QMJHL Cup and the Recruiting Support Centre (CSR). As a result, the hockey and event sides will go hand in hand, and the QMJHL will have a complete hockey department reporting to a vice-presidency.

"These changes allow the league to look to the future with the objective of maximizing the experience of all those who pass through the QMJHL. Éric and Martin will form an important duo, which will truly help navigating the challenges ahead," explains Commissioner Mario Cecchini.

QMJHL training camps kick off starting August 12, with the regular season opening on September 20.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.