2024 Fireflies Holiday Lights Tickets On-Sale Tuesday

October 14, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that tickets for 2024 Fireflies Holiday Lights presented by Lexington Medical Center go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 am. This year's show will be bigger and brighter than ever with new lights and attractions spread throughout Segra Park.

Fireflies Holiday Lights will run nightly from November 15-January 4. The lights will be closed November 18-21, November 28, December 25 and January 1.

This year, the Fireflies are adding a new VIP experience with Igloos on the Infield, which provides fans the opportunity to dine amid the dancing lights. An igloo seats six and comes with a charcuterie board, bottomless hot chocolate and coffee, six bottled waters and 12 fresh baked cookies. Guests will also be able to purchase packaged beer, wine and canned cocktails from their server. Access to the igloo will run from 6 pm-9 pm and the cost for an Igloo on the Infield package is $180 per night. The package includes six general admission tickets to the event in addition to the other amenities.

"Fireflies Holiday Lights is quickly becoming a holiday tradition for so many across the Midlands with over 30,000 guests joining us last year," said Team President Brad Shank. "This year, we want to continue to add more fun, more activities and even more lights. We will continue to show Columbia how much fun they can have in the winter at a ballpark."

The team has also added some big hits to the concession stands. This year, there will be fresh baked cookies available to purchase, as well as bowls of homemade chili and chicken noodle soup. There are also going to be more s'mores purchasing options, including a discounted family four pack of s'mores.

All of your favorite Fireflies Holiday Lights activities are returning to Segra Park too. Attendees can write letters to Santa by the Lexington Medical Center Be Well Picnic Pavillion, they can pick up scavenger hunt cards at Dukes Investigations Guest Services, create fun crafts for free in the MUSC Health Conference Room, roast s'mores at fire pits along the Crescent Patio and ride around the concourse in the Thermal Technologies Fireflies Express.

Tickets to Fireflies Holiday Lights will remain at the same price as 2023. Lights viewers can enter in November for $10 and in December and January for $12.

To purchase tickets and for more information about Fireflies Holiday Lights, visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 14, 2024

2024 Fireflies Holiday Lights Tickets On-Sale Tuesday - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.