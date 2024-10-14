Woodpeckers Announce Start Times for 2025 Regular Season

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced their start times for the 2025 campaign, which will have a familiar feel to them. The club will start Tuesday through Thursday games at 6:35 p.m., Friday & Saturday games at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday games at 5:05 p.m.

There will be a few exceptions to regular start times in 2025. On Wednesday, April 30th and Wednesday May 7th, the Woodpeckers will hold their annual Education Day games scheduled for 11:05 a.m. The club will also hold their Camp Day which starts at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11th. Due to scheduling rules, the Tuesday, April 29th game, Tuesday, May 6th game, and Tuesday, June 10th game will all start at 6:05 p.m. Also, the Sunday July 13th game against the Delmarva Shorebirds will start at 2:05 p.m.

Opening Night is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 4th when the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats make their way to Segra Stadium. Full, half, and 20 game Season Tickets are now available. Season Tickets are the best way to secure your seat for the 2025 campaign. For more information about season tickets or group outings at Segra Stadium, please call our front office at 910-339-1989 or visit us online HERE .

