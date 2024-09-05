2024 Ball Hockey Jamboree: FAQ & Schedule

We're just a couple days away from our annual Ball Hockey Jamboree at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown!

Location: Eastlink Centre Trade Centre due to the expected poor weather.

Seating: Parents and spectators are recommended to bring their own chairs as there is no physical seating inside the Eastlink Centre Trade Centre.

Time: Check-in for the Ball Hockey Jamboree begins at 9:15 am in the main lobby of the Eastlink Centre, and games begin at 10:00 am. The event is expected to run until roughly 12:30 pm.

What to bring: All players will need to bring their own helmet, stick, gloves, and a water bottle.

Additional information:

Throughout the day, a fun zone, a hydration station, and food will be available to all in attendance.

Islanders players will be available throughout the event for autographs and pictures.

We look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday!

