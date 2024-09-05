Eagles Acquire 20-Year-Old Forward Noah Reinhart from Drummondville

September 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles have acquired 20-year-old forward Noah Reinhart from the Drummondville Voltigeurs in a trade that will see the club send a second round draft pick in 2025 and a third round draft pick in 2027 in return.

Reinhart (Dundas, ON.), was part of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy winning Voltigeurs club last season after being dealt from Saint John in January. Standing at 6 foot 1, 200lbs, Reinhart totalled 26 goals and 34 assists in 66 games last season between the two clubs.

"We are very excited to have Noah, he is a proven winner," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier on Thursday. "With Brayden Schmitt out for a period of time to recover from injuries, this was a move we had to make. The message from the organization is clear; we want to give our team the best chance to win every night."

Couturier said the organization didn't want to start the season with only two of the three 20-year-old spots filled on the Eagles lineup.

"Bringing in Noah stabilizes our lineup for the time being. Once we have more information and everyone is healthy down the road, we will revaluate the situation and go from there."

