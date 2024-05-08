2024-2025 Home Game Schedule Released

May 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

The Rail Yard Dawgs 2024-2025 home game schedule was announced Wednesday, May 8.

Opponents and away game schedule will be announced at a later date. Roanoke's season kicks off Friday, October 18 at 7:05 P.M. The Dawgs last regular season home game will be Sunday, March 30 at 3:05 P.M. Full schedule can be seen below. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. unless noted.

Single game tickets go on sale September 18 at 10:00 A.M. at Berglund Center box office and online. Full and half season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through our front office.

