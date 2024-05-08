Havoc Announce Home Schedule for 2024-25 Season
May 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have released their home game schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The Havoc's season at home will kick off with Opening Night on October 25th, 2024. Continuing their tradition, the Havoc will host games on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and the day after Christmas.
Overall, the Havoc's schedule includes 13 games on Fridays, 10 on Saturdays, and 3 each on Sundays and Thursdays. The Havoc will spend almost the entire month of November at home, playing 9 games.
Below is the home schedule in its entirety:
Friday, October 25, 2024
Saturday, November 2, 2024
Friday, November 8, 2024
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Friday, November 15, 2024
Friday, November 22, 2024
Thursday, November 28, 2024 (Thanksgiving)
Friday, November 29, 2024 (Black Friday)
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Friday, December 13, 2024
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Friday, December 20, 2024
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Friday, January 10, 2025
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Friday, January 17, 2025
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Friday, January 31, 2025
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Friday, February 21, 2025
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Friday, March 21, 2025
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Friday, March 28, 2025
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Secure your seat to every game this season with Season Tickets!
