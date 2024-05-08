Havoc Announce Home Schedule for 2024-25 Season

May 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have released their home game schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The Havoc's season at home will kick off with Opening Night on October 25th, 2024. Continuing their tradition, the Havoc will host games on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and the day after Christmas.

Overall, the Havoc's schedule includes 13 games on Fridays, 10 on Saturdays, and 3 each on Sundays and Thursdays. The Havoc will spend almost the entire month of November at home, playing 9 games.

Below is the home schedule in its entirety:

Friday, October 25, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 (Thanksgiving)

Friday, November 29, 2024 (Black Friday)

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024

Friday, January 10, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025

Sunday, January 26, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025

