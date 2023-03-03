2023 Travs Promotional Schedule Announced

The Arkansas Travelers have revealed the promotional schedule for the upcoming season's home games at Dickey-Stephens Park. 16 postgame fireworks shows, including at least one every homestand, headline the list of promotions for 2023. Popular theme nights such as Salute to Seattle, School Days, Dog Days, and Pyro in the Park all return.

Fireworks are scheduled for after all 12 Friday home games with the biggest show of the year, Pyro in the Park VII, set for Friday, August 25. Additional fireworks shows are planned for Sunday, May 28 (Memorial Day Weekend), Saturday, June 3, as well as Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3 (Independence Day Weekend).

Numerous giveaways are planned including four bobblehead nights. The first features former Travelers and current Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert and is set for July 15. The second showcases the Travs' beloved ballpark pup Dizzy on August 5. The final bobble head commemorates current Traveler and former Razorback Isaiah Campbell on August 26. Additionally, a Julio Rodríguez Rookie of the Year bobble display will be given away on September 9. Among the other giveaways for the season are magnet schedules (April 11, 13, 14), an "LR" hat (July 1) and team card set (July 16).

Theme nights will include Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (April 15), Salute to Seattle (May 27), and Nickelodeon Blue's Clues & You Night (July 29). Additional theme nights such as Faith & Family Night and others will be announced at a later date. Noches de Diamantes are back with five games saluting Hispanic Heritage on April 13, May 11, June 30, July 27 and September 6. The all-new Mad Mallards Week, where the team will change their name and rebrand their identity for a homestand, will run from August 1-6. School Day games will take place on April 12 and April 25, and the annual Summer Camp Day game is set for July 25.

Popular daily promotions return in 2023 as well. Tuesday nights are Mug Club and the brand-new Two for Tuesdays. Wednesday are Dog Days with dogs allowed in the berm areas. Thursdays are $3 Thursdays featuring concession and drink specials. Sunday home games will continue to feature Operation: Military Appreciation and Family Sundays. Three Sundays will feature a free pregame kid's clinic on the field with Travelers players. Most Saturday and Sunday games will also include the ever popular Kids Run the Bases postgame.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 14, at 11 a.m.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The 2023 Travs season begins on Thursday April 6 with the home opener is set for Tuesday April 11. Dickey-Stephens Park is now a cashless facility and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

