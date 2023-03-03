2023 Scholarship Application Open
March 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release
Scholarship Award: $1,000 (one-year, non-renewable)
Scholarship Criteria:
Applicants must be enrolled in a public or private school in Midland, Odessa or surrounding area and scheduled to receive their high school diploma following the 2023 spring semester;
Applicants must be planning to enroll in a four-year university, junior college, or vocational institution for the 2023 fall semester (proof of enrollment may be requested at the beginning of the 2023 fall semester);
Proof of high school graduation will be required before award is paid;
All sections of the application must be completed;
Application must be received by the RockHounds no later than April 30, 2023.
Application Submission:
Bring all elements in a sealed envelope to the RockHounds' offices during normal business hours OR Mail to:
RockHounds Scholarship Program Attention: Jonathan Simmons 5514 Champions Drive
Midland, TX 79706
Application Questions:
For questions regarding the RockHounds' scholarship program, contact:
Jonathan Simmons
Director of Community Relations 432.520.2255 ext. 205
