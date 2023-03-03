Saturday's Pick-Your-Seats / Member BP Rescheduled for March 18

Due to all of the rain this week, this Saturday's Pick-Your-Seats Day and RED Access Members Batting Practice event is being rescheduled for Saturday, March 18.

Join us on Saturday, March 18 from 11am-1pm to discover all the exclusive flexibility, benefits and savings of a RED Access Membership and to pick out your seats for the 2023 season.

To add more fun to Pick-Your-Seats day, all current 2023 RED Access Members and anyone signing up for a Membership between now and Saturday, March 18 are welcome to take batting practice on our award-winning field!

All fans can enjoy free popcorn during the event, with Coca-Cola products and Budweiser products (for fans 21+) available for purchase.

RED Access Memberships start with seats to 1-2 games per month and provide exclusive benefits like online exchanges in advance, exchanges of any missed-game tickets, a bonus General Admission Access Card with FREE GA Access to any game and much more, all starting at just $90.50 plus tax.

