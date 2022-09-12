2023 Pelicans Schedule Announced

September 12, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Low-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their 2023 schedule. The 132-game schedule, developed by Major League Baseball, will run from April 6 to September 10. The Pelicans' home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 against the Charleston RiverDogs, Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. The team will host the Columbia Fireflies, Low-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, beginning September 5 in the final home series of 2023.

The season features 23 series with 12 at home and 11 on the road. Most series are comprised of six games, with two three-game sets against the Charleston RiverDogs for a total of 66 contests at Pelicans Ballpark and 66 on the road. Additionally, the six-game series format with games beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday will return with each Monday serving as a league-wide off-day. Three series will differ from this format: the season-opening series against Charleston starting on Thursday, April 6, the series at Augusta beginning Tuesday, July 4, and the three-game set against Carolina beginning Friday, July 14 after the All-Star break. The four-day, mid-season break returns from July 10-13.

The summer months continue to encompass the bulk of the Pelicans home schedule with 37 of the 66 contests played in June (13), July (12), and August (12). With two exceptions, the Pelicans will play at least one game per calendar week in the Grand Strand from mid-April to September with the exception of the first week of August. Additionally, the Birds will play Charleston at home for the Fourth of July weekend.

As the Pelicans begin their third year in the restructured Carolina League, they will continue their in-state rivalries within the South Division with the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals), and Augusta GreenJackets. The Pelicans will also welcome back the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians) May 9-14, the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) May 31-June 4, the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals) June 13 to the 18, the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers) July 14-16, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) August 8-13, and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) August 22-27.

The 2023 season will be the 25th for the Pelicans franchise and ninth as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Season memberships for the 2023 season are available now. For more information or to purchase your membership visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com or call 843-918-6000.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.