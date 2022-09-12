Salem Red Sox Unveil 2023 Regular Season Schedule

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, Class-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are excited to release the 2023 regular season schedule. The team will begin the upcoming minor league season on its home turf.

Opening Day in Salem begins with a three-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds, starting Friday, April 7. Home games include 10 six-game series and two weekend series for a total of 66 contests to be played at Carilion Clinic Field.

"2022 was a great year for us as we achieved a sellout crowd and had several fans travel to the ballpark last season," General Manager Allen Lawrence said. "I am really excited to see the fans come out again this year and what our staff can build on from last year."

The regular season is set to conclude on September 10, with a series against the Carolina Mudcats.

The Red Sox 132-game schedule is evenly split with 66 home games. Salem is a member of the Northern Division in the Carolina League, featuring a total of 12 teams. Teams include the Carolina Mudcats (MIL), Delmarva Shorebirds (BAL), Down East Wood Ducks (TEX), Fredericksburg Nationals (WSH) and Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE). The South Division is comprised of the Augusta Green Jackets (ATL), Charleston RiverDogs (TB), Columbia Fireflies (KC), Fayetteville Woodpeckers (HOU) and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (CWS) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (CHC).

The 2023 promotional schedule, along with game times, will be announced soon. Fans are encouraged to visit SalemSox.com or call (540) 389-3333 for more information on current ticket packages.

