Jones Named Season's Final Carolina League Player of Week

Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Brock Jones

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Brock Jones has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season; Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. This is the fourth weekly honor for a RiverDogs position player during the 2022 season and fifth overall. Infielder Willy Vasquez was tabbed in the first week of July, fellow outfielder Shane Sasaki earned the recognition in consecutive weeks in August and Austin Vernon was previously named Pitcher of the Week in May.

Jones played in five of the six games in Columbia this week, helping the RiverDogs clinch a playoff berth along the way. He went 8-20 (.400) at the plate with a double, a triple, two home runs and five runs batted in. Jones also worked five walks, stole three bases and scored six runs as the RiverDogs went 5-1 in the series. Both of the home runs Jones hit came in extra innings, including one in the 11th inning on Wednesday when the team secured a trip to the postseason.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Jones in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Stanford. He joined the RiverDogs on August 23 after starting his professional career in the FCL. Jones played in six games with the FCL Rays, hitting .211 with two runs batted in. As a junior at Stanford this season, he hit .324 with 21 home runs and 57 RBI for a team that advanced to the College World Series.

