2023 Home Game Times Released

Regarding game times this year at The Jack, we listened!

After surveying our fans in the off-season, the vast majority of you were asking for slightly earlier game times. For this reason, we're moving up our start times for Tuesday through Saturday games to 6:35pm and 5:00pm on Sunday.

Your reasons for wanting an earlier start time ranged from getting home earlier in the evening to being more accommodating for families with children to even being able to enjoy more dinners at the ballpark! And for what it's worth, this is overwhelmingly preferred by the players and coaches as you can appreciate.

What's equally exciting is when coupled with shorter game times, now routinely in the 2:30 to 2:45 hours driven by the universal use of the Pitch Clock, more folks will be able to stay for the entire game and still get home at a reasonable hour each night!

The only challenge we'll possibly face is on fireworks nights when an early game ending time means we still have a bit of daylight ahead of the fireworks. Oh well, I guess we might have to count on Shelldon and the Young Professor to provide a few minutes of post-game entertainment!

So, mark your calendars with our new game times and see you at The Jack this summer!

Tuesday - Saturday

Game Time: 6:35 pm

Gates Open: 5:30 pm

Sunday

Game Time: 5:00 pm

Gates Open: 4:00pm

