Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

DUNEDIN, FL- The Toronto Blue Jays have announced the on-field coaching staff for the Dunedin Blue Jays 2023 season. Donnie Murphy named Manager for consecutive seasons, after leading the Blue Jays to a Florida State League West Division championship. Matt Young returns as the Dunedin Hitting Coach, for a fourth season. Pitching Coach Cory Riordon begins his first season in Dunedin, holding the same position for the FCL Blue Jays in 2022. George Carrol takes on the role of bench coach after working in the FCL for the 2022 season. Carroll was most recently with Dunedin in the 2021 season as Position Coach. The rest of the on-field staff is rounded out by Petr Stribrcky as the Development Coach, and Yoel Hernandez as Bullpen Coach. The on-field support staff sees Brandon Hammerstrom return as Athletic Trainer, Joseph Cardona as Strength and Conditioning Coach, Katarina Mangieri as Dietitian, John Lannan as Mental Performance Coach, and Isidro Lopez as Technology Assistant.

Donnie Murphy returns to the helm after taking Dunedin to the Florida State League Championship Series in 2022 with a 66-63 record overall and 35-25 record in the second half. Murphy spent 2021 with High-A Vancouver. He led Vancouver to a 55-64 record. Prior to managing, Murphy served as the Hitting Coach in Dunedin for the 2018 season where two of his hitters finished top of the Florida State League for the batting title.

Matt Young returns to Dunedin serving as the Hitting Coach for the third consecutive season. Young's hitting instruction led to one of the best lineups in the Southeast League in 2022. The team led the league with a .244 AVG., and 1021 hits. The lineup was also 2nd in total bases (1522) and doubles (206). Rainer Nunez won the league batting title, and Gabby Martinez earned a Player of the Month award under Young.

Pitching Coach Cory Riordon will oversee the pitching staff for the year. Riordon's staff in the FCL finished with a 4.50 ERA, 489 strikeouts, and a 1.36 WHIP. His pitchers made improvements over the final month of the season posting a 3.85 ERA, good for the 5th best in the FCL, while allowing the second fewest runs.

The Dunedin Blue Jays are the Low-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays and a member of the Florida State League. The Blue Jays open the 2023 season on the road in Fort Myers before a six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons at TD Ballpark beginning Tuesday, April 11th at 6:30 PM. Tickets go on sale for the 2023 season on Sunday, February 19th.

