Pirates to Host Block Party Downtown on Saturday, February 18

Bradenton, Fla. - The Pirates Block Party in downtown Bradenton will take place on Saturday, February 18 on Old Main Street between 3rd Avenue and Manatee Avenue. The Block Party will run from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event.

Activities at the Pep Rally include autograph sessions with current Pirates players, a photo booth, face painter, balloon artist, a kids zone, vendor tables featuring team sponsors and community organizations. 1960's cover band Yesterdayze headlines the live entertainment at the event. Party Pro Djs will get the party started from 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Pirates VIPs will address fans from the main stage during the event. The Block Party serves as a launch of Spring Training festivities in Bradenton.

