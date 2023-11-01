2023 Fireflies Holiday Lights Tickets on Sale Now

COLUMBIA, SC - Tickets for all 2023 Fireflies Holiday Lights dates at Segra Park are now on-sale. Daily promotions and the calendar of events for Columbia's newest and brightest holiday tradition can be found online at FirefliesHolidayLights.com. With the on-sale for Fireflies Holiday Lights comes the launch of the Fireflies brand new online ticketing platform.

The Fireflies are now partnered with Tickets.com to provide fans with a smoother, more modern purchase process for Fireflies Holiday Lights, Fireflies Baseball and other events hosted by Segra Park. A step-by-step how-to web page has been created to help inform fans on how to purchase and access their tickets within the new platform for Fireflies Holiday Lights, linked here. Tickets for the lights can be purchased directly via the Fireflies new online ticket platform here.

Ticket pricing has been reduced to $10 per person in November and $12 per person in December. Military, seniors (65+) and first responders will all receive a $2 discount. Children 2 years of age and younger are free and do not require a ticket. Those interested in enjoying the lights with a large group can contact the Fireflies sales team at sales@columbiafireflies.com or 803-726-4487 ext. 2 to hear more information about discounts for groups from 20-250+.

For more information about Fireflies Holiday Lights, happening at Segra Park November 16-December 31, visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

