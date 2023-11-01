Carillon Clinic Field Set to Install Clear Bag Policy and Go Cashless for 2024 Season

Beginning in 2024, the Salem Red Sox will implement a clear bag policy to enhance ballpark safety at Carilion Clinic Field. Items acceptable for entry include clear bags, clutch wristlets, and diaper bags.

Salem Red Sox Goes Cashless

Carilion Clinic Field will also be a cashless ballpark. All concessions, ticket and merchandise purchases are cashless. As a cashless ballpark, we will allow fans to have quicker, safer and more secure transactions. We are looking forward to the 2024 season. More information will be available closer to Opening Day.

