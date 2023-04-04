2023 Crosstown Showdown Is TODAY

The 15th annual Crosstown Showdown presented by Delta Dental at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4th is an exhibition game at Jackson© Field© between the Lansing Lugnuts and the Michigan State University Spartans.

