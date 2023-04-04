Captains Launch Radical First Ever 80's Arcade Suite

EASTLAKE, Ohio -The Lake County Captains, the coolest single-A affiliate team of the Cleveland Guardians, are stoked to announce the launch of the gnarliest first-ever 80's Arcade Suite at Classic Auto Group Park. This tubular suite allows up to 20 fans to experience the nostalgia of the sick 80's arcade era while catching a Captains baseball game.

The 80's Arcade Suite is a private suite inside Classic Auto Group Park that features a variety of classic arcade games from the totally rad 80s, including Mortal Kombat, Star Wars Racer, NBA Jam, X-Men, and way more. Fans who rent the suite will also score some comfy seating, perfect views of the baseball field, and the option to grub on some gnarly food and groovy beverages for an additional cost.

"We are amped to offer our fans a new way to experience Captains baseball," said Alan Miller, the boss of the Lake County Captains. "The 80's Arcade Suite is a totally rad and enjoyable way to enjoy a game with your crew while reliving the awesomeness of the 80's arcade era."

The suite can be rented for $999 per game, which includes 20 tickets and access to the super sick classic arcade games, with extra tickets for $49 each.

The new suite is perfect for kids and adults birthday parties, fans of retro games, and those looking for a little action while watching some amazing Captains Baseball.

The Lake County Captains are committed to providing totally radical and gnarly experiences for their fans. The 80's Arcade Suite is the latest addition to a wide range of offerings at Classic Auto Group Park, including luxury suites, party decks, and picnic areas.

To get in on the action, visit the Lake County Captains website at www.captainsbaseball.com or call (440) 954-WINS, DUDE!

