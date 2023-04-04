Limited Number of Dragons Opening Night Tickets Available

DAYTON, OHIO - Single-game ticket sales for Dayton Dragons 2023 home games including the Dragons 23rd "Opening Night" on Tuesday, April 11 are available now. The Dragons will open their home season when they host the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. on April 11.

As of April 4, the Dragons have approximately 500 tickets remaining for the opening night game. Current weather forecasts call for pleasant conditions with gametime temperatures in the mid-60's and light winds.

The Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, once again return for every game during the 2023 season. Other ballpark characters, Wink, Roofman, Princess Jade, and ATMO will perform at select games. Once again, the Dragons have put together an exciting lineup of entertainment acts focusing on family fun.

The Dragons "Green Team" orchestrates a variety of hilarious family-friendly skits during games. Each year, new skits and contests are brainstormed throughout the off-season and the Green Team rehearses and perfects the skits during pre-season and in the afternoons prior to games. The Dragons promise new skits, scoreboard videos, and entertainment acts with a family-entertainment theme.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2023 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium

April: $16

May: $18

June through September: $20

Lawn

April: $6

May: $8

June through September: $10

The Dragons Box Office will be open throughout the season from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the Dragons Box Office will open at 11:00 AM and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons Box Office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 although a printing charge may apply for paper tickets that need to be mailed.

