2022 Season Tickets on Sale Now

When you become a New York Boulders Season Ticket Holder, you become a part of the team. Whether you are sharing the experience with family, friends, employees or business prospects, the Boulders have exciting new incentives for the 2022 season. Membership benefits incude:

- Your reserved seat for all Boulders home games

- "No ticket goes unused" program

- Refillable cup with discounts on beverages at concessions

- Invitation to pre-season events

- Priority access/ entrance to games

- Guaranteed premium giveaways

- Discounts on suites and parking available

- On-field photo with the team plus exclusive autograph session

- Discounts at team store and concessions

- Team meet-&-greet opportunities

- "Season Ticket Holder of the Game" opportunities

- Free playoff/ exhibition tickets for your seats

- Renewal priority and more!

For more information, call (845)-364-0009 to speak with an account executive!

