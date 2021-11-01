Former Otter Sittinger finishes MLB season with Arizona Diamondbacks

Sittinger received the MLB call-up in early September to join the Diamondbacks parent club. He signed with the Diamondbacks organization out of Evansville in late 2019.

Sittinger made five appearance, pitching in 4.2 innings in relief during the stretch run of the MLB regular season for Arizona.

The former Otter joins Brad Ziegler, Justin James, R.J. Swindle, and Travis Schlichting on a list of players that Andy McCauley managed and later made it to the big leagues.

Sittinger, from LaGrange, Ohio, signed and joined the Otters midway through the 2019 regular season after a stint with the Detroit Tigers organization.

The right-hander was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Ashland University, reaching as high as Double-A with the Erie SeaWolves.

In consecutive starts in early August of 2019 against the Southern Illinois Miners and the Washington Wild Things, Sittinger combined to go 12 innings pitched, allowing no earned runs, and struck out 21 batters.

Overall, Sittinger went 2-2 with a 1.42 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched and seven appearances with the Otters.

The 27-year-old made his Major League debut after five Minor League seasons from 2016-19 and 2021 and 112 career relief appearances.

Earlier this season at Double-A Amarillo in 12 games and Triple-A Reno in 21 games, he made 33 relief appearances and went 1-2 with five saves, a 4.03 ERA (17 ER in 38.0 IP), a .204 opponent average, 17 walks and 51 strikeouts.

Sittinger joins two other former Otters to get the call-up to The Show, joining pitchers George Sherrill and Andrew Werner.

Sherrill went on to a lengthy MLB career from 2004-12 for four franchises and an All-Star selection in 2008. Werner pitched for the San Diego Padres in 2012 and then later moved on to become a baseball pitching coach after his stint in MLB.

