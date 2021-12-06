2022 Managers Announced for Both Lexington Atlantic League Teams

December 6, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Kentucky team News Release







LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - The Lexington Legends announced today that P.J. Phillips will return to manage the Legends for the 2022 season. The Lexington front office also announced that 2021 Charleston Dirty Birds manager, Mark Minicozzi, will manage the yet-to-be-named second Atlantic League team playing at Lexington Legends Ballpark in 2022.

P.J. Phillips is returning after managing the Legends to an Atlantic League Championship in 2021, his first season in the Atlantic League. P.J. Phillips led the Legends to a first-half Atlantic League South Division title on the way to the organization's third consecutive league championship. On returning to lead the Legends' title defense, Phillips said he's "Happy to be back and ready to try to bring another championship back to Lexington."

According to Lexington Legends President and CEO Andy Shea, P.J. Phillips brings an invaluable track record of tremendous success, "One of the best parts about being in the Atlantic League is continuity with the roster and having the ability to make the best decision for this organization and community. PJ was the Manager of the first Atlantic League team to win the Championship in their inaugural year and we are very excited to have him back to continue to build on the non- stop success he had during the 2021 season."

Mark Minicozzi will take the helm for the team presently known as "The Kentucky Professional Baseball Team." In his first season managing in the Atlantic League, Minicozzi led the Charleston Dirty Birds to a 2021 Atlantic League playoff berth by winning the second-half Atlantic League South Division title.

"I'm excited to build and manage another brand new team in consecutive years for Andy Shea in the Atlantic League," said Minicozzi. "Our team will continue to build the excitement of the Lexington baseball community on and off the field. I'm really proud to be a part of the Shea organization and its commitment to championship-caliber baseball in the Atlantic League," Minicozzi continued, adding, "We expect to contend for an ALPB Championship starting April 21st!"

When discussing the decision to bring Minicozzi to Lexington, Shea explained, "Mark had a tremendous year in 2021 in the Atlantic League. We're thrilled for him to continue that success, on and off the field, in Lexington in 2022 as we do what virtually no other team has done before with two professional teams in the same city at the same stadium. Mark brings a consistently high level of intensity, work ethic, and tremendous dedication to the fans, players, and organization."

Reflecting on having both playoff managers from the 2021 Atlantic League South Division operating under one roof, Shea couldn't help but admit he's looking forward to the season getting underway, saying "We are incredibly excited to have these two men run our teams and look forward to a heck of a lot of fun and wins in Lexington this summer."

April 21, 2022 is Opening Day for both Lexington baseball teams. The Legends open the 2022 season at Lexington Legends Ballpark against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The Kentucky Professional Baseball Team's home opener will be played against Mark Minicozzi's former team, the Charleston Dirty Birds, on May 3, 2022, at Lexington Legends Ballpark. For more information, or to purchase items from the Stache Shoppe, visit www.lexingtonlegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.