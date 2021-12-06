2022 Ducks Mini Plans Now Available

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that mini plans for the 2022 season are now on sale. Fans looking to enjoy 11 Ducks games plus a host of benefits, including discounted pricing, are invited to call the Ducks ticket office at (631) 940-3825 or visit LIDucks.com/miniplans submit an order form.

There are six different 10-game mini plans to choose from, and each one also includes a free ticket voucher to any 2022 Ducks regular season home game of their choice, subject to availability. New for 2022, mini plan holders will also receive free VIP access to the Duck Club restaurant/bar, located on the suite level behind home plate.

Mini plan holders enjoy a variety of additional exclusive benefits with their package, including:

Discounted pricing + no ticket fees

At least one Fireworks Spectacular in each package

Same great seats for all 10 scheduled games in each package

Mix of weekend (Friday-Sunday) and weekday (Monday-Thursday) games

Exclusive playoff ticket pre-sale opportunity

E-Z Pay payment plan option

To view each of the mini plan packages available for the 2022 season, please visit LIDucks.com/miniplans. Fans are encouraged to contact the Ducks as soon as possible for the best available seats, as 2021 mini plan holders have already received their renewal forms. Please call (631) 940-3825 to reserve your plan and find out more information.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

