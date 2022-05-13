2022 IIHF World Championship Features 12 Current Or Former Griffins

Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Riley Barber

GRANDS RAPIDS, Mich. - Twelve players and coaches who have spent time with the Grand Rapids Griffins during their careers will take part in the 2022 IIHF World Championship, which begins today and runs through May 29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. The list includes Riley Barber, who suited up for the Griffins in each of the last two seasons.

Here is the breakdown, by country, of the Griffins alumni who are competing in the tournament (seasons in Grand Rapids):

Czechia - *Filip Hronek (2016-19)

Denmark - Assistant coach Andreas Lilja (2009-10)

Finland - Valtteri Filppula (2005-07) and Harri Sateri (2018-19)

Germany - Moritz Seider (2019-20)

Great Britain - Assistant coach Adam Keefe (2006-08; 10-11)

Italy - Head coach Greg Ireland (AC 2003-05; HC 2005-07)

Slovakia - Patrik Rybar (2018-19) and *Tomas Tatar (2009-13)

Sweden - Mathias Brome (2020-21)

USA - Riley Barber (2020-22) and assistant coach *Jeff Blashill (HC 2012-15)

*Calder Cup champion

In addition, former Griffins general manager Ryan Martin (2013-12) is serving as the general manager for Team USA.

Three players will compete for their home countries after finishing on the podium at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Filppula and Sateri led Finland to its first-ever men's hockey gold medal, while Rybar was named to the tournament's all-star team after backstopping Slovakia to its first Olympic medal in men's hockey, a bronze.

The 2022 IIHF World Championship consists of 16 countries divided into two groups. The complete schedule can be found here .

