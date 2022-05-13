Stockton Heat Game Day: Heat at Bakersfield, May 13

Friday, May 13, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat at Bakersfield Condors

SERIES: Game 3; STK leads 2-0

LOCATION: Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, Calif.

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Up two games to none in the best-of-five series, the Stockton Heat head to Bakersfield looking to clinch their first-ever playoff series win. Stockton won game one 3-1 and took the second game by a 3-2 final score, with the home team getting goals from Alex Gallant, Nick DeSimone and Emilio Pettersen in the victory.

RE-PETTERSEN

Emilio Pettersen has started his Calder Cup Playoff career on a high note with two game-winning goals in two games, including Wednesday's winner with a third period strike. Pettersen is the leading scorer in the Stockton-Bakersfield Pacific Division Semifinal with two goals and three points through two contests.

GO GALLY GO

Alex Gallant's goal to get the scoring started was his first career playoff point, coming in his 11th Calder Cup Playoff game. Gallant had three goals and six points in the regular season, and the Heat are have won all four games since the start of the year when Gallant lights the lamp.

RUNNING ON DIESEL

Stockton's second-leading defenseman from the regular season put the Heat ahead early in the third, Nick DeSimone notching his third-career playoff goal and 10th playoff point. The blue-liner had 25 points and four goals in 68 games in the regular season and went for one goal in 10 games against the Condors in the regular season series.

BREAKING THE ICE

Stockton has scored first in each game of the semifinal series, Jakob Pelletier getting the Heat on the board in the opener then Gallant's marker on Wednesday. Stockton was a strong 32-4-4-1 during the regular season.

ON THE BRINK

The Heat will have the first crack at clinching the series on Friday as the best-of-five shifts to Bakersfield. It's Stockton's second-ever chance to clinch a playoff series, previously falling in overtime of a decisive game five against top-seeded San Jose in 2016-17. The Condors will look to be the first Pacific team to stave off elimination after all three first-round, best-of-three series were decided in two games.

