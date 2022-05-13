Gabe Mirabelli Named Silver Knights IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year

May 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced that Gabe Mirabelli, the Vegas Golden Knights Director of Enterprise Operations, has been named the Silver Knights team recipient of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the organization.

Mirabelli, having just finished his fourth full season in the Golden Knights organization, was the team's lead supervisor of the construction project for The Dollar Loan Center, the Silver Knights new home arena in Henderson. In partnership with the City of Henderson and Whiting Turner Construction, and under Mirabelli's guidance, the $84 million arena project was completed in only 18 months.

"Gabe has been one of the most pivotal leaders on this project, which not only created a new home for the Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks but also a new cultural center for the residents of Henderson," said Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "When this effort began, Gabe volunteered to take the lead. It's impossible to calculate how much time, effort, and energy it required to make this building come to fruition, but Gabe committed himself to that goal. Now, after several months and several events, we can see the incredible results of Gabe's dedication."

The construction of The Dollar Loan Center required over 2,275 tons of steel, over 10 million individual LED lights, and over 500 miles of wires and cables.

Mirabelli, who began his tenure with the Golden Knights as the Coordinator of Special Projects with a background in law, managed the day-to-day construction efforts in partnership with the Whiting Turner team, organizing everything from equipment delivery and construction timelines to paint colors and lighting fixtures. He was also among the leaders in the team's partnership with the City of Henderson, working with civic leaders to support the project and plan for future entertainment at the venue.

In those efforts, Mirabelli helped to bring the Big West Men's and Women's Basketball Championships to The Dollar Loan Center, where they will be held through at least 2024.

"It was a completely new learning experience for me, but I wanted to come in and learn as fast as I could," said Mirabelli. "We had fantastic partners with the City of Henderson and Whiting Turner who were involved every step of the way. I can't say enough good things about everyone, and I was so happy to be part of the team."

Mirabelli was one of 31 team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award. Traditionally acknowledging a player for his outstanding contributions to his local community, this season the league expanded the Person of the Year program to allow teams to recognize individuals who played an important and perhaps unexpected role in supporting their organization and/or impacting the local community.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.