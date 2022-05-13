Eagles' Englund, Sherwood Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Colorado Eagles defenseman Andreas Englund has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent, and Eagles forward Kiefer Sherwood has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident, both occurring in a playoff game vs. Ontario on May 11.

Englund and Sherwood will both miss Colorado's playoff game tonight (May 13) vs. Ontario.

